UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.
MORE HEADLINES:
