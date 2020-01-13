Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” _ a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch says in a statement that a summit of senior royals on Monday was “constructive.”

She said it had been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” The queen says there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.

