Rainfall helps contain Australian wildfires

AUSTRALIA (WTVO) — Several regions in Australia saw more than a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.
“…more than ten communities across all three states have received their best rainfall in years,” 9 News Australia reported.
According to the country’s NSW Rural Fire Service, there are still 85 grass fires burning, but 30 had been contained.
“We are starting to see some good falls across some firegrounds. Lets hope some of our farmers are also getting some moisture,” tweeted NSW RFS.
Meteorologists are calling for up to four more inches of rain to fall as the rain continues into the weekend.
More than two dozen people and 1.25 billion wild animals have been killed in the massive wildfires which have ravaged the country.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!