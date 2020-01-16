Rainfall helps contain Australian wildfires

Blackened trees poke through the scorched ground after a wildfire ripped through near Kangaroo Valley, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The deadly wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land and destroyed more than 1,500 homes. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

AUSTRALIA (WTVO) — Several regions in Australia saw more than a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

“…more than ten communities across all three states have received their best rainfall in years,” 9 News Australia reported.

According to the country’s NSW Rural Fire Service, there are still 85 grass fires burning, but 30 had been contained.

“We are starting to see some good falls across some firegrounds. Lets hope some of our farmers are also getting some moisture,” tweeted NSW RFS.

Meteorologists are calling for up to four more inches of rain to fall as the rain continues into the weekend.

More than two dozen people and 1.25 billion wild animals have been killed in the massive wildfires which have ravaged the country.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

