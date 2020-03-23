Report: 2020 Toyko Olympics postponed due to coronavirus

A worker is dwarfed by the Olympics Rings on a barge Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the Odaiba district of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WTVO) — A member of the International Olympic Committee says the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

USA Today reports that the details will be worked out within the next four weeks.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” veteran committee member Dick Pound told the newspaper on Monday.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach said he would make a decision on whether or not whether to postpone the games over the next four weeks.

On Sunday, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees said they would not be sending a delegation of athletes to the games, and Australian, German, Brazil and Norway urged IOC to postpone the games.

