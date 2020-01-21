Report: Iranian lawmaker announces $3 million reward for Trump’s assassination

WASHINGTON, DC JANUARY 9: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The changes to the nations landmark environmental law would make it easier for federal agencies to approve infrastructure projects without considering climate change. President Trump also took several questions from reporters, including questions of Iran and impeachment. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – An Iranian lawmaker has called for the assassination of President Donald Trump and will offer $3 million to whoever carries it out, and Iranian state-run news outlet reported, according to Reuters.

“On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay $3 million award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to an ISNA report.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The news outlet says it’s still unclear whether Hamzeh was acting independently or if the reward was a decision made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten the president.

