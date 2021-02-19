Report: Mother and children drink own urine after being told it could cure COVID-19

WESTMINSTER, U.K. (WJW) — A woman and her children reportedly drank their own urine for four days after false information led her to believe it could cure COVID-19.

The City of Westminster interviewed the mother for a study about people’s experiences during the pandemic. She said she learned of the fake remedy from videos sent to her.

“She said she believed that Bill and Melinda Gates will introduce vaccinations and that

they would be dangerous for her family. She said she trusts traditional cures instead,” officials noted.

According to Winchester Hospital, while urine is technically considered safe to consume, it is not recommended as it can contain harmful substances.

There is currently no cure for COVID-19. However, doctors continue to encourage the public to get vaccinated to help protect themselves from the virus.