LONDON, England (WTVO) — According to a new report, the government of the United Kingdom believes the most likely origin of the coronavirus pandemic is a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

The Telegraph reported Tuesday that behind closed doors, the “official view” is that the virus escaped from the lab.

“I think the official view [within Government] is that it is as likely as anything else to have caused the pandemic. A lot of people like myself think it is more likely. I think attitudes have changed a little bit. The zoonotic transfer theory just didn’t make sense,” Cambridge bio-security fellow Hamish de-Bretton Gordon said.

“There is a huge amount of concern about coming out publicly, but behind closed doors most people think it’s a lab leak. And they are coming round to the fact that even if they don’t agree with that, they must accept it’s likely, and they must make sure the policies are in place to stop it,” he continued.

A year ago, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 concluded the coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal.

But then, in July 2021, the head of the World Health Organization acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak.

In December 2021, Dr. Alina Chan, a Canadian molecular biologist, briefed members of Parliament saying a lab leak is the most likely origin of the pandemic. Chan said a superspreader event at seafood “wet market” fueled the virus.

China has struck back aggressively, arguing that attempts to link the origins of COVID-19 to a lab are politically motivated and has suggested that the outbreak might have started abroad.