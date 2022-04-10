UKRAINE (WTVO) — Ukraine’s prosecutor general announced on Sunday that her team has 5,600 documented cases of Russian war crimes.

At least 500 of the suspects are “top” military agents, according to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. She said that others are “top politicians” and “propaganda agents” in Russia.

She went on to call Russian President Vladimir Putin the “war criminal of the 21st century,” but that he may not be prosecuted until he is out of power.

“Actually we understand when they will not be on their positions, or if prosecutor of International Criminal Court decides to prosecute them, they will be responsible for all their crimes,” Venediktova said.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled since Russia invaded the country more than a month ago, according to the UN Refugee Agency.