MOSCOW, Russia (WTVO) — A Russian businessman has offered military officers a $1 million bounty for President Vladimir Putin’s arrest.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Russian entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin made the offer on Facebook.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” Konanykhin said. “Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents.”

“As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s [horde],” he continued.

Konanykhin’s original post, featuring a “dead or alive” poster, was removed by Facebook.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Konanykhin controls over 100 companies worth $300 million.