(WTVO) — A French physicist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a “distant star” which was actually a slice of chorizo sausage.

Etienne Klein, director of the Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, posted the photo last week.

“Picture of Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years away from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is unveiled everyday,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Thousands of users commented on the photo, praising its high level of detail.

It was later than Klein admitted the image was a close up photo of chorizo.

“Well, when it’s cocktail hour, cognitive bias seem to find plenty to enjoy… Beware of it. According to contemporary cosmology, no object related to Spanish charcuterie exists anywhere else other than on Earth,” he said in a follow up.

Klein later apologized after backlash from users who didn’t appreciate the joke.

“In view of certain comments, I feel obliged to specify that this tweet showing an alleged picture of Proxima Centauri was a joke. Let’s learn to be wary of the arguments from positions of authority as much as the spontaneous eloquence of certain images,” he later said.