Search ongoing for missing Illinois woman off the coast of Panama

PANAMA (WTVO) — Search and rescue teams are looking for two women who went missing when their small plane went down off the coast of Panama last week, and one the passengers is from Southern Illinois.

Sue Borries, 57, was one of four people on the plane. Two passengers and the pilot made it to safety, but Borries and a woman from Wisconsin remain missing.

Borries’ son Brandon Borries lives in Colorado. He is now in Panama, urging the U.S. government to send resources to help find his mother.

“The biggest things being sonar and the divers that are capable of doing deep water and murky water dives,” Borries said. “It’s a high current area, so its making it very difficult for the divers.”

The U.S. government has denied the request so far due to a lack of assets and jurisdiction, according to the family.