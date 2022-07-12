FRANCE (WTVO) — A 2,000-year-old ornate golden shrine, said to contain the “Precious Blood of Jesus Christ,” has been returned after being stolen from an abbey six weeks ago.

The box is said to have collected Jesus’ blood from his body when he was crucified.

The relic, hailed as one of the most sacred artifacts of the Catholic Church, was stolen from Fecamp Abbey in Normandy on June 2nd, according to UPI.

Police said the robbery occurred after the thieves hid inside the abbey after closing time and spent the night stealing valuable artifacts.

The golden shrine has been attracting pilgrims for 1,000 years, according to the Daily Mail.

Art detective Arthur Brand, who tracks down stolen art, said he was contacted by a person representing the original thief, who said they wished to return it.

“As a Catholic myself, this is about as close to Jesus and the legend of the Holy Grail you can get,” Brand said of the relic.

“This person was approaching me on behalf of another, at whose home the stolen relics were being stored,” Brand said. “To have the ultimate relic, the blood of Jesus in your home, stolen, that’s a curse.”

Brand said he was told the artifact would be delivered to his home, but was not told when. “I was virtually a prisoner in my own home for a week. I could not leave,” he said.

Eventually, the object appeared on his doorstep.

Brand has claimed to have recovered over 200 pieces of stolen art in his career, including a ring that belonged to Oscar Wilde stolen from Oxford University, Pablo Picasso’s Buste de Femme painting which was taken from a Saudi Prince’s yacht, and Salvador Dali’s Adolescence, which had been stolen from a Dutch museum.