TAPIEI, Taiwan (WTVO) — Taiwan’s air force warned away nine Chinese jets that entered its air space on Thursday, the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the Ministry of Defense said eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.

Taiwanese fighters were scrambled to “monitor the activities” of the Chinese aircraft, the ministry said.

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, and there are worries that Beijing may take advantage of Russia’s Ukraine incursion to launch its own attack.

Taiwan has complained of regular Chinese missions over its airspace within the last two years.