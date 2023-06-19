EAST SUSSEX, England (WTVO) — A 13-year-old schoolgirl and her friend were scolded by an 8th-grade teacher after they questioned a classmate identifying as a cat, according to a recording of the incident.

The Telegraph reported the teacher at Rye College, part of the Church of England network of schools, told students in a “life education” class they could “be who you want to be and how you identify is up to you.”

One student asked a classmate: “How can you identify as a cat when you’re a girl?”

The teacher then reprimanded the students, saying they had been reported to administrators and were no longer welcome at the school if they expressed the view that only boys and girls exist, according to a recording obtained by The Telegraph.

“If they want to identify as a cat or something then they are genuinely unwell – crazy,” the student is heard saying. The teacher responds by asking the girls where they got the idea there are only two genders, saying “It is not an opinion.”

“Gender is not linked to the parts that you were born with, gender is how you identify, which is what I said right from the very beginning of the lesson,” the teacher rebuked.

The students disagreed, saying, “If you have a vagina you’re a girl and if you have a penis you’re a boy.”

“You are talking about the fact that cisgender is the norm, that you identify with the sexual organ you were born with. That’s basically what you’re saying, which is really despicable,” the teacher responded, suggesting that the girls were homophobic, which they denied.

“You need to have a proper educational conversation about equality, diversity, and inclusion because I’m not having that expressed in my lesson,” the teacher continued.

One parent of a student who was in the classroom during the exchange said the teacher should not have prevented the students from having a discussion on the topic.

“Regardless of the subject, education should serve to build awareness of differing points of view to widen the understanding of a subject. It shouldn’t be a case of indoctrination,” the parent told The Telegraph.

The school responded to inquiries with a statement, which read: “We are committed to offering our pupils an inclusive education. Teachers endeavor to ensure that pupils’ views are listened to, and encourage them to ask questions and engage in discussion. Teachers also aim to answer questions sensitively and honestly. We strive to uphold the highest standards across the school. We will be reviewing our processes and working with the relevant individuals to ensure such events do not take place in the future.”