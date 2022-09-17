Mourners waited overnight in a miles-long queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, England, on Saturday, September 17.

The public were able to pay their respects and view the queen’s coffin before the state funeral on Monday, according to the royal family.

Video posted by Omar Martinez in the early hours of Saturday shows the long queue of people waiting to visit the queen’s coffin in London. Martinez said that the wait time was around 14 hours when he took the video.

Officials said the average wait time was 12.5 hours and told mourners to be prepared to wait overnight on Saturday.

Credit: Omar Martinez via Storyful