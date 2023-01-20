QUEENSLAND, Australia (WTVO) — A cane toad weighing nearly 6 lbs has been discovered by rangers in Queensland’s Conway National Park.

Ranger Kylee Gray said she was “shocked” to find the monster toad. “I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” she said.

According to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment website, cane toads are poisonous, have no natural enemies, and are considered an invasive species.

They are said to eat almost anything they can swallow, including household scraps, meat, pet food, insects, small mammals, and even snakes.

The toad was euthanized, the ABC said, and was to be taken to the Queensland Museum in Brisbane.