Toddler dies, baby fights for life after botched circumcision

PERTH, Australia (WTVO) — A 2-year-old boy has died and his baby brother is fighting for life after undergoing a circumcision procedure at a hospital in Australia.

According to the Daily Mail, both boys underwent the procedure at the Gosnells Medical Clinic in Perth on Tuesday.

Although there were reportedly no medical complications during the procedure, both boys’ conditions began to deteriorate after they were sent home to recover.

An ambulance was called to the boys’ home in the suburb of Seville Grove around 6:30 p.m., but the 2-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

His baby brother, said to be either seven or eight months old, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and is reportedly in stable condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the hospital, but police say the situation is not being treated as suspicious.

“There are no suspicious circumstances – this medical procedure took place at an authorized medical facility,” said WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. “It appears that this is a very tragic case, but I’ve got no information to suggest that there’s anything untoward in terms of criminal acts or anything like that.”