HEREFORDSHIRE, England (WTVO) — Archeologists have excavated a 5,000 year old tomb believed to be linked to the legend of King Arthur.

The tomb, dated somewhere between 3,700 B.C. and 2,700 B.C., is called Arthur’s Stone, and sits in Herefordshire, near the Welsh border.

According to the Daily Mail, the structure is formed by nine stones covered by a large capstone and is said to sit on the spot where the mythical King Arthur defeated a giant.

One legend claims the capstone was broken in two by the giant’s elbow when he fell, and another says indentations there were made when Arthur knelt in prayer.

Arthur’s Stone inspired author C.S. Lewis to create the stone table upon which Aslan the Lion is sacrificed in The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

Archeologists from the University of Manchester say the stone structure seen today would have formed the inner chamber of a large earthen mound, which has collapsed over time.

“Arthur’s Stone is one of this country’s outstanding prehistoric monuments, set in a breathtaking location, yet it remains poorly understood,” said Professor Julian Thomas, who added there has been no historical association between King Arthur and the stones. Thomas also said historians have been unable to confirm if Arthur was a real person.

“The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labour, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Thomas told CNN.

Nothing has been found in the chamber itself, as it was likely disturbed in early modern times.

English Heritage is opening the site to the public this month.

Volunteer Ginny Slade said “Arthur’s Stone is one of the country’s most significant Stone Age monuments, and this excavation gives a really rare and exciting chance for members of the public to come and see archaeology in action.”