ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A U.S. Army soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody after he crossed the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea on Tuesday.

Travis King, 23, “willfully and without authorization” crossed into North Korea during a regular tour of a section of the buffer zone between North and South Korea known as the Joint Security Area (JSA), according to US Forces Korea spokesperson Colonel Isaac Taylor.

King had previously been jailed for nearly two months in South Korea for assault and was set to fly to Texas, where he faced expulsion from the military, according to Time.

King was escorted to an airport near the South Korean capital, but after parting ways with his escort at customs, he didn’t board the plane.

Instead, after getting through security, King somehow left the airport and joined a tour of the Korean border village, where he crossed into North Korea.

A person on the tour said King gave a loud laugh and ran between some buildings that straddle the border.

“To our right, we hear a loud HA-HA-HA and one guy from OUR GROUP that has been with us all day- runs in between two of the buildings and over to the other side!!” Mikaela Johansson reportedly wrote.

“I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn’t come back, I realized it wasn’t a joke, and then everybody reacted and things got crazy,” another witness reportedly said.

King may have deserted to North Korea in order to avoid punishment in America. The New York Post has described King as “defecting” to North Korea while NBC News reports that King “appears to be the first U.S. soldier to defect to North Korea in more than 50 years.”

An update on King’s status has not been provided, however White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the U.S., was discussing King with South Korea and Sweden, who represents U.S. interests in North Korea.

“Our primary concern at this time is ascertaining his well-being and getting to the bottom of exactly what happened,” she said.