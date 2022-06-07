LONDON, England (WTVO) — Over 70 companies in Britain began a six-month trial of a four-day work week on Monday.

According to The New York Times, the trial was organized by several nonprofit groups to study the impact of labor on well-being. Researchers at Cambridge, Oxford, and Boston College will analyze the results on productivity and quality of life for a report due in 2023.

“We’ll be analyzing how employees respond to having an extra day off, in terms of stress and burnout, job and life satisfaction, health, sleep, energy use, travel, and many other aspects of life,” lead researcher Juliet Schor, a sociology professor at Boston College, said.

More than 3,300 workers will work 80% of their hours for 100% of their pay, according to The Washington Post.

The test comes as employers face dwindling labor, which has been referred to as The Great Resignation.

According to a report from Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.