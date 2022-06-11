(WTVO) — President Joe Biden said at a Friday fundraiser that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not want to hear U.S. intelligence, which indicated that Russia was about to attack Ukraine, back in February.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is asking allies for more weapons as Russia continues to advance in the eastern region of the country. Zelenskyy said on Saturday that their ability to hold off Russia depends on the supply of western weapons. He also said that Russia wants to destroy every city in the Donbas region.

Both the U.S. and the U.K. has promised to provide rocket launch systems.

“We think it starts with what’s right and wrong, and we think it’s not about the odds, it’s not about, ‘I think we can push Russia out of Donbas,'” said U.K Defense Minister Ben Wallace. “I think you can get a regime to a place that likely collapses in it’s military. Military get exhausted, as you know.”

The British defense minister traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Zelenskyy and reinforced his country’s support. The President of the European Commission is currently there as well.