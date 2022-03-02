KYIV, Ukr. (WTVO) — An attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky from a team of elite Chechen commandos failed after Ukraine reportedly received a tip about the plot from inside the Russian army.

A top Kyiv defense official told Ukraine 24 Monday that Ukrainian soldiers encountered two “death squads” sent to murder Zelensky and destroyed the entire unit.

“The special operation that was to be carried out directly by the Kadyrovites to eliminate our president is fully known to us today, and I can say that we received information from representatives of the [Russian Federal Security Service], who today have no desire to take part in this bloody war,” said Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov.

The Chechen Republic’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Russia renewed its bombardment of Ukraine’s second-biggest city Wednesday, pounding Kharkiv with attacks that shattered buildings and lit up the skyline with balls of fire. At least 21 people were reported killed.

But both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the fighting, which had Ukraine under threat on multiple fronts. A huge, 40-mile-long column of Russian tanks and other military vehicles stood outside the capital, and Russian invaders pressed their assault on the strategic port cities of Kherson and Mariupol.

“Kharkiv today is the Stalingrad of the 21st century,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, a top presidential adviser, invoking what is considered one of the most heroic moments in Russian history, the five-month defense of the city from the Nazis during World War II.

In besieged Mariupol, at least one teenager died and two more were wounded by apparent Russian shelling.

The three boys were rushed to a regional hospital. One had lost his legs in the attack and died soon after arriving, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene. Family members told the AP the three had been playing soccer near a school when the shelling hit.

The attacks came a day after Russia, intensifying its attacks on cities, bombed Kharkiv’s central square — where at least six people were reported killed — and struck Kyiv’s main TV tower, where authorities said five died. Kyiv’s nearby Babi Yar Holocaust memorial also came under fire, but the main monument was not damaged.