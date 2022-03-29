(Storyful) — Ukrainian authorities in the Cherkasy region said they awarded a medal to the soldier who they said famously replied with an explicit radio message to Russia while defending Snake Island during the initial attack on the country on February 24.

Roman Hrybov is reported to have been the soldier who uttered the phrase “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” during a radio conversation where Russian forces demanded the island’s inhabitants lay down their arms and surrender.

The soldiers who were initially thought to have died in a bombardment on February 24, were later found to have survived and been taken captive by the Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Navy.

In footage shared on Tuesday, March 29, the Cherkasy Regional State Administration said the region’s governor, Igor Taburets, presented Hrybov with the award “For Merits to Cherkasy Region.”

The Cherkasy government said the meeting took place after Hrybov had returned home from Russian captivity.

Credit: Cherkasy Regional State Administration via Storyful