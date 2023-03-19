(WTVO) — International delegates have approved a new United Nations report on climate change.

Countries quickly signed off on a summary of global warming research compiled since the “2015 Paris Climate Accord,” but disagreements over the main text lasted hours.

Emissions targets, financial aid and how to define vulnerable developing countries were all points of debate. The U.S. took issue with the concept of historic responsibility for climate change.

The UN is expected to publish the full report Monday afternoon.