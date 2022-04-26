MOSCOW (WTVO) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine.

Guterres visited Moscow and had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is scheduled to travel to Kyiv later this week.

“I know that we are today facing a complex situation in Ukraine, (we have) different interpretations about what’s happening in Ukraine, but that does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimize the suffering of people,” Guterres said.

Lavrov said that the willingness of the UN to seek a peaceful solution was appreciated.