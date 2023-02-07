A large crowd erupted in cheers as an entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their home in Bisnia, Syria, on Tuesday, February 7.

Footage released by Syria Civil Defence shows rescuers pulling multiple people from rubble in front of the crowd and loading them into a waiting ambulance.

“The sounds of joy embrace the sky,” read a caption accompanying the post.

Syria Civil Defence said rescue efforts were continuing “amid great difficulties” and predicted the death toll would rise. According to news reports, the country’s death toll surpassed 1,800 on Tuesday, February 7.

Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state-run news agency, reported that the death toll from the earthquake had climbed to over 5,400 in Turkey by February 7.