A commuter train in Toronto crashed into a car that drove around a barrier and stopped on the tracks in mid-May, officials said.

Metrolinx, a government agency in Ontario that manages roads and public transport, released this video a month after the incident “to raise awareness about safety at level crossings.”

The footage shows the driver approaching the railroad crossing as the barrier lowers to signify a train is coming. The motorist slowly drives around the barrier onto the tracks. Seconds later, a train crashes into the SUV. At the end of the video, a picture of the damaged vehicle is shown.

“Everyone needs to be alert at level crossings and remember that trains move quickly and can appear at any time.” said Martin Gallagher, chief safety officer at Metrolinx.

The driver left the scene without serious injuries, but every year 100 Canadians are seriously injured or killed at level crossings, according to Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit dedicated to rail safety education.

The driver of the SUV is now facing charges for reckless actions, according to a blog post published by Metrolinx News.

Credit: METROLINX via Storyful