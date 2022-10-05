FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take the crew to the International Space Station (ISS) for a five-month stay.

Mann will be the first Native American woman to go to space, and Kikina is the first Russian to board a SpaceX mission.