MOGADIUSHU, Somalia (WTVO) — A government official publicly apologized yesterday after a video went viral of a seemingly untrained sprinter jogging far behind other competitors in a 100-meter dash.

Turns out, the woman was not a sprinter, nor an athlete at all, and the country did not know how she got into the event.

The woman, 20 year-old Nasra Abukar Ali, was representing Somalia in the World University Games in China on Tuesday when the race took place.

In the video, Abukar Ali can be seen jogging far behind other competitors before skipping at the finish line. All told, it took Abukar Ali 21 seconds to finish the race, almost 10 seconds behind the winner.

Somalia’s sports minister, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, said the government did not know how the 20-year-old was selected to compete in the games, and accused the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletic Federation of giving the spot to Abukar Ali because she was a relative of hers.

“Khadijo Aden Dahir, the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, has engaged in acts of abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation in (the) international arena,” said Mohamud in a statement published by Reuters.

Mohamud also accused Dahir of creating a fake “Somali University Sports Association” in order to get Abukar Ali into the games.

“Furthermore, the Ministry… firmly declares its intention to pursue legal action against both the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Somalia and individuals responsible for the falsification of the Somali University Sports Association,” he said.