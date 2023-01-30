ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Though President Biden announced that the country will end COVID-19 emergencies in May, the World Health Organization has decided to keep calling coronavirus a “global health emergency.”

An advisory panel met last week to decide whether or not to drop the emergency status. They decided to keep it, but said that the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point.”

That is where higher levels of immunity are lowering the number of deaths.

Officials said that the world is in a far better place than last year, when the omicron variant was at its peak.

Experts still recommend vaccinations, testing and more anti-virals.