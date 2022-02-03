WHO foresees ‘ceasefire’ with the pandemic in Europe

FILE – Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO) hold a press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, right, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest, April 21, 2021. The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said the continent is now facing a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is now starting to plateau. During a press briefing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 WHO’s Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a “singular opportunity” for countries to take control of COVID-19’s transmission. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)

(WTVO) — The World Health Organization says Europe could soon experience a “long period of tranquility” in a “ceasefire that would bring us enduring peace” in the war against the coronavirus.

According to Agence France-Presse, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said with high vaccination rates and a milder Omicron variant, Europe could soon lift COVID-19 restrictions.

This was “not to say that (the pandemic) is now all over,” Kluge said, adding “there is a singular opportunity to take control of the transmission.”

“Even with a more virulent variant (than Omicron) it is possible to respond to new variants that will inevitably emerge — without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before”, Kluge said.

Sweden has set February 9th as the date it will end most coronavirus restrictions. Spain has also said it will soon treat the virus similar to the flu. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain. New Zealand is set to begin reopening its border on February 28th, with a goal of ceasing restrictions by October.

The idea is to move from crisis mode to control mode, approaching the virus in much the same way countries deal with flu or measles. That means accepting that infections will occur and providing extra care for at-risk people and patients with complications.

Last week, speaking at a World Economic Forum panel on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases doctor in the U.S., said COVID-19 could not be considered endemic until it drops to “a level that it doesn’t disrupt society.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.