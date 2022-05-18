(WTVO) — The world may not be learning important lessons from the pandemic.

A panel set up by the World Health Organization to evaluate the global response has found that it is no better prepared for a new pandemic than it was when COVID-19 hit in 2019. The panel said that there is a lack of progress on reforms, such as international health regulations, meaning the world is as vulnerable as ever.

The authors said that some progress has been made, including more robust funding for the WHO, but that the process has been far too slow. They said the response to another pandemic could actually be worse because of the financial constraints many countries are dealing with right now.