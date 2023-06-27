ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — By now, most Americans are intimately familiar with the wildfires burning across Canada since March.

Wildfire smoked choked the skies in New York and Washington D.C. earlier in June and draped “Very Unhealthy” air across northern Illinois and Wisconsin today, causing some local governments to postpone outdoor events.

Though the disaster has persisted for months and could leave long-term health consequences, there has been surprisingly sparse coverage on Canadian efforts to contain the fires. Why is that?

For one, there simply isn’t a lot of great news to share.

Natural Resources Canada Natural Resources Canada

Not only are wildfires 134% more frequent than average this year, the sheer size of the fires, an astounding 1,513% above average, is making them almost impossible to contain.

Photo: Government of Alberta

According to Canada’s latest Fire Situation Report, of the 487 active wildfires in Canada, 259 are uncontrolled, meaning the fire is not responding to suppression efforts and continuing to spread.

With so many ongoing, large fires, resources are spread thin and focused on high-population areas, meaning many fires in remote parts of Canada aren’t being actively fought.

Photo: Government of Alberta

“This was the worst-case scenario that everyone dreads – multiple areas of the country burning at the same time,” said Scott Tingley, forest protection manager for Nova Scotia in a June 24 Reuters article

Over 1,000 international firefighters, including over 600 from the U.S., have been deployed to assist Canadian efforts, however it is still not enough. About 2,500 more firefighters are needed, estimates wildfire specialist Mike Flanigan.

The fires aren’t expected to get any better anytime soon, either.

“Current June projections indicate the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity across most of the country throughout the 2023 wildland fire season due to ongoing drought and long-range forecasts for warm temperatures,” said the Canadian Government in a June 5 news release.

Overall, the lack of news coverage on Canadian wildfire suppression stems from a lack of news. The situation remains the same as it did months ago, and next month looks like more of the same.

“Probably they will [see flames until the winter],” Vermont Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner told WCAX. “They are getting them under control, concentrating on the areas near where people live. There are many of them that are further north with areas of habitation where they will not be able to get them for quite a while.”