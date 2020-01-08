Wildlife park rescues truckloads of koalas amid Australian bushfire

KANGAROO ISLAND, South Australia (CNN) — The bushfires in Kangaroo Island, Australia, have nearly wiped out their entire koala population.

Amid the disaster, a story of hope for these adorable creatures is emerging.

Burnt, injured and bewildered, koalas needing care are arriving by the trailer load at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

Rick Fisher and his neighbors saved some on their properties, some barely clinging to life.

The survivors are under critical care at the park, which been inundated, taking in dozens of severely burnt animals a day.

Sam Mitchell, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, said, “Unfortunately for some of those animals that the best thing is a humane euthanasia straight away. There’s just no chance.”

The impact on wildlife is breaking hearts.

Kate Welz, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Network, said “This environment has been completely, completely changed, and I don’t know that it will ever, ever come back and be the same.”

Park owner dana has her hands full caring for these survivors around the clock.

Mitchell said, “Every day they’re getting pain relief. All of these guys are. We’re also treating them for severe burns on a few of them, minor burns on others.”

