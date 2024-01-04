RUSSIA (WTVO) — A 49-year-old Russian woman died of a “genital rupture” after falling off a jet ski driven by her husband, authorities said.

According to the New York Post, Elena Spiryakova was on a jet ski driven by her husband, Oleg, 52, on the Samara River, a tributary of the Volga, in July when she fell off the vehicle.

Investigators said she suffered a “hydraulic injury” caused by the propulsion system when her husband accelerated.

“After another turn, the woman could not stay on the jet ski and fell into the water, and at that moment her husband ‘hit the gas’,” the report said.

The impact of the propulsion created a “water hammer” effect, hitting Spiryakova between the legs, causing her to suffer a genital rupture, the news outlet Barza reported.

She was taken to the hospital but died the next day.

The story received international attention recently after details of Oleg’s criminal court appearance were revealed. He is charged with negligent homicide.