ONTARIO, Canada (WTVO) — A woman is suing a beverage company after she caused $10 million in damages from a drunk driving crash that caused an explosion that destroyed 4 homes.

According to CBC, Daniella Leis, 26, alleges that the Ovations Ontario Food Services company shares some liability after she got drunk at a 2019 Marilyn Manson concert at the Budweiser Gardens arena.

Police said leis pleaded guilty in 2020 to driving her Ford Fusion the wrong way down a street, crashing into a house in the 400 block of Woodman Avenue, and severing the house’s gas line.

Fifteen minutes after she was rescued, the house exploded, setting other neighboring houses on fire.

The neighborhood was evacuated and gas and water service were shut off to the area, resulting in $10 million in damages.

Two police officers and two firefighters were among those injured in the blast.

Leis was sentenced to three years in prison.

However, she is now suing the company that served her the alcohol, claiming that the company shares some liability for the damages after arena workers “ejected Leis from the venue while failing to take steps to ensure she would not drive home.”

The lawsuit says the company didn’t look into her “intended mode of transportation as she existed [sic] Budweiser Gardens when they knew or ought to have known that she was or appealed [sic] to be intoxicated and/or impaired.”

Her lawsuit alleges that the damage was “caused or contributed to by the negligence, breach of duty, breach of contract” of the food service.