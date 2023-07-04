BANGKOK, Thailand (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman had to have her leg amputated after it became trapped under a moving walkway in a freak airport accident.

According to The Daily Mail, the woman was heading to board a flight when she tripped over a suitcase and her leg was dragged into the mechanism on the travelator at Don Mueang Airport on June 29th.

Witnesses tried to turn off the machine as it chewed her leg into the teeth of the machine.

Photos from the scene show the woman holding her face in agony while waiting for rescue.

Airport officials said first responders had to cut her leg off above the knee to free her from the device, and she was taken to the hospital.

“The director of Don Mueang Airport and management has visited the patient to follow up on the treatment and received information from the medical team at Bhumibol Hospital that she is currently in the process of receiving treatment from the medical team,” the airport said in a statement.

The walkway was reportedly installed in 1996. Airport director Karun Thanakuljeerapat told The Associated Press that walkways are checked daily and undergo a monthly inspection. The airport also said it would cover the woman’s medical costs, according to Thanakuljeerapat.