Queensland Police said the target of a would-be car theft reached “new heights” of crime prevention when they used a forklift to raise the car, trapping the suspect inside until officers arrived at the scene.

Police allege a woman broke into the victim’s house in Logan on June 5, had a shower, and dressed in the resident’s clothes before entering the vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested by police when the vehicle was lowered. She was charged with burglary and unlawful use a of motor vehicle, police said.

Queensland Police Service via Storyful