JAPAN (WTVO) — The author of the popular manga series “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, Kazuki Takahashi, was found dead after a snorkeling trip in Okinawa on Wednesday.

The Japan Times reported the body of the 60-year-old was found off the coast wearing a T-shirt, snorkel, and fins.

Takahashi was traveling in Okinawa alone, the outlet reported.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!”, the story of a teenager who awakens within himself the alter ego of an Egyptian pharaoh, was first published in the Japanese comic magazine “Shonen Jump” before launching a franchise of card games, anime, and movies.

It was called the world’s best-selling card game by Guinness World Records in 2011.