Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
17°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Program paves pathway for future Rockford teachers
Video
Top Stories
Black History Month celebrated through performance at local school
Video
Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff
Video
Former State Representative still making impact in retirement
Video
Pritzker to hike spending with $40.7M budget plan, dependent on graduated income tax
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
IceHogs to pay tribute to a previous Stateline hockey team on Jersey Auction Night
Video
Top Stories
NIU announces plans for improvements to its baseball facilities
Top Stories
Dosunmu returns, leads Illini to upset win at Penn State
IceHogs come up short against the Griffins
Amboy defeats Galena setting up a rematch with Eastland
Video
Evans and NIC-10 champion Auburn roll in their postseason opener
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Lifestyle
Good Day Stateline
7 Things You Need To Know
Remarkable Women of Rockford
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Interviews
Santa’s Village Azoosment Park
Video
Celebrating National Chocolate Day with Chocolat by Daniel
Video
Taste of Soul Shares Home Cooked Southern-Style Recipes
Video
Celebrate German Culture at Oktoberfest This Weekend
Video
Dream Machine Winner Plays Lucky Envelope
Video
More Interviews Headlines
Stateline Idol Winners Share Experience with Competition
Healthy Living: How to Combat Back-to-School Anxiety
Join the ‘Lumberjack Enterprises’ team at the Winnebago County Fair
Video
Rockford Christian Unity Group Picnic Brings Together People of All Faiths
Video
Verizon Tech Expert Displays the Latest Tech Trends
SwedishAmerican Lactation Consultant Discusses Nursing Benefits
Video
Goodwill’s Hidden Treasures
Video
KFACT Discusses Trunk Drive for College Aged Girls
Video
ByronFest 30th Anniversary
Video
Starlight Theatre’s Godspell
Video