An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(WTVO) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns beginning on January 23rd, 2023.

Some tax professionals and software providers are already accepting returns, but they can’t be submitted to the IRS until the 23rd.

Taxes are due on April 18th this year, because the 15th falls on a Saturday and Monday is Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington D.C.

The IRS says taxpayers filing electronically can expect a refund within three weeks.