(WTVO) — Illinois residents will learn Thursday if people are continuing to leave the state.

Dec. 22 is the day the latest U.S. Census data on population are released.

Data shows that in the past 10 years, the Illinois population has dipped by 400,000 people.

Illinois lost 18,000 people in 2020, according to the Census Bureau, causing the state to lose a seat in Congress. However, some leaders say those numbers aren’t right and that the Illinois population is on the rise.

“I think we’ve gained population,” Durbin The Center Square in August. “The [Chicago] Tribune is going to disagree with me. They’ve got their own editorial policy. But the numbers speak for themselves.”

Durbin said regardless if the state’s population was undercounted in 2020, growth is vital.

“It means federal dollars coming back home,” Durbin said. “The greater the population, the more federal dollars returned to us. I want to help the taxpayers get their money back.”

Illinois’ current population stands at roughly 12.6 million.

Despite Democrats’ appeal for the U.S. Census to revise the state’s population upward, Illinois’ population still declined 1.1% to 12.67 million people.

The U.S Census also shows other Illinois data. The Small Area Income and Poverty estimates report released earlier this month showed in 2020, poverty edged upward from 11% to 12.1%.