(WFRV) – It may have many names, but depending on where you live, it only has one. “Cornhole” or “Bags” has been in the middle of discussions when it comes to what the popular bag toss game is called.

The American Cornhole Association (ACA) wanted to settle the debate about what the popular game is called. In addition to having it on its website, the ACA also posted on its Facebook page.

The Facebook post had nearly 600 engagements, and the results painted an interesting picture. A map with the results showed how different parts of the country have different names for the game.

Nearly 79% of the answers were “cornhole,” while just over 21% were “bags.” There was also a percentage for “bean bag toss.” Most of the answers for “bags” came from the Midwest.

But outside of the Midwest, answers were dominated by “cornhole.”

Regardless of what the game is called, most people play by the same rules.

On the American Cornhole Association’s website, it says that it was established in 2003 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was reportedly the first organized corn toss organization in the United States.