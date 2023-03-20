ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents who have thrown a get together at their house know that parking space on the driveway can quickly run out.

Residents might be wondering if they can get in trouble if a car parked on their driveway is blocking the sidewalk.

The short answer is yes, they can get in trouble.

Parking over any sidewalk is illegal, according to Upgraded Home. This is because sidewalks are for public use, being installed to give pedestrians a safe place to walk.

Even though a person’s driveway is their own property, the sidewalk that crosses it is part of an “easement,” or a right to use someone else’s land for a specific purpose. This means that while residents are granted use for the entrance to and the rest of their driveway, the sidewalk is owned by the city or county.

Laws that deal with blocking sidewalks have to do with public safety. If the sidewalk is blocked, a pedestrian might have to walk on the road to get around the car. This can be dangerous.

A car that is parked over the sidewalk can receive a ticket for doing so. In addition, a fine might be given to the homeowner.