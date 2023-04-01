ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ve all seen it: that one car that’s parked facing the wrong way on the wrong side of the street.

Is it illegal to park facing the wrong way on a street in Illinois?

According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, yes.

“Every vehicle stopped or parked upon a one-way roadway shall be so stopped or parked parallel to the curb or edge of the roadway, in the direction of authorized traffic movement, with its right-hand wheels within 12 inches of the right-hand curb or as close as practicable,” statute 625 ILCS 5/11-1304 reads.

Illinois also has laws prohibiting parking in a manner that blocks a driveway (even if its your own) or a fire hydrant.

It’s also illegal to take up two parking stalls in a parking lot, or block a public sidewalk, even if you park in your own driveway.