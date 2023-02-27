ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — What dog wouldn’t love sitting on its owner’s lap while they drove, while sticking its head out of the window?

While many dogs go along for car rides with their owners, and stick their heads out of windows, it is illegal for a dog to sit on a driver’s lap in Illinois.

According to HB1581, drivers are prohibited from holding an animal in their lap while driving unless the driver is operating a commercial motor vehicle or an agricultural motor vehicle.

Breaking the rule is considered a petty offense, with a fine of no more than $25.

The bill also prohibits law enforcement officers from stopping a vehicle solely because of a dog riding in a driver’s lap, because dogs free inside a car may eventually find their way onto their owner’s lap.

Legislators in Florida recently filed a bill that would make it illegal for a dog to be in a driver’s lap or stick its head out of the window. The bill, proposed by Florida Sen. Lauren Book (D-Broward) is intended to protect the animals, she said.