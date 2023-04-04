ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some states restrict the collection of rainwater for purposes such as gardening, while others provide incentives for it.

Harvesting rainwater is often for non-drinking purposes, such as watering the lawn, since rainwater can contain harmful bacteria such as animal feces and pesticides.

Colorado is the only state in the US that makes rainwater harvesting illegal. Homeowners in Colorado can only collect two rain barrels with a capacity of up to 100 gallons without breaking the law.

Utah restricts the collection of rainwater to 2,500 gallons.

In Illinois, it is legal to harvest rainwater, as long as no more than 5,000 gallons of capacity is collected, according to the Illinois Plumbing Code.

Rainwater harvesting collection systems and rainwater harvesting distribution systems to be (A) used only for non-potable uses and (B) constructed in accordance with the Illinois Plumbing Code.

Any rainwater collected in barrels may also only be used for outdoor purposes – washing the car, watering the lawn etc, and cannot be used for drinking or cooking.

Other states place restrictions on where rainwater can be collected, such as runoff from a roof only, according to the law in Oregon, for instance.

States like New Mexico, Texas, and North Carolina actually have incentive programs for building to incorporate rain harvesting systems. But, they require water filtration systems be installed.