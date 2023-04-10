ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many car enthusiasts balk at drilling holes in their car for a license plate mounting bracket, saying it destroys the aesthetic of the vehicle’s front end.

However, Illinois is one of the 30 states that require both front and back license plates on a vehicle.

Some owners have tried to circumvent using a license plate bracket by displaying the license plate on the dashboard, so it’s visible through the front windshield, in the hopes that they are still compliant with the Illinois Vehicle Code.

However, the law requires that a license plate be “securely fastened in a horizontal position to the vehicle for which it is issued” to avoid being a deadly missile in the event of an accident, and visible without any obstructions, such as window glare.

Illinois legislators were considering a bill that would remove the requirement of a front license plate, but the bill has languished in committee since being introduced.

Proponents of the bill said doing away with front plates would save the state $800,000 a year in plate production and preserve the styling of newer and classic cars; opponents, including some law enforcement organizations, including the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, the Illinois Tollway Authority, and the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, cited safety concerns.