ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has severe penalties to prevent drunk driving, but you may be wondering: is it legal to drink alcohol if you’re a passenger in a motorhome?

Illinois’ open container laws prohibit both a driver and a passenger from possessing alcohol within the passenger area of a vehicle unless it is in a container with an unbroken seal.

Under 625 ILCS 5/11-502 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, it’s illegal for a driver to transport, carry, possess, or have any open alcohol container in the passenger area.

A violation of the open container law can result in a penalty of up to $1,000 for a first offense. If the driver is under 21, they can lose their license.

However, Illinois exempts passengers in limos, party buses, and motorhomes.

That means you can legally imbibe if you are a passenger in a recreational vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol in the driver’s area.

There are no federal laws regarding open container laws, but most states have them. Six states have laws prohibiting the passenger from drinking, but not the driver, and those are Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.