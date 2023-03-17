ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are two forms of public indecency that are against the law in Illinois. But you may be asking, on a warm summer day, is driving naked one of them?

There is no law on the books that prevent you from being naked in your own car. In fact, there are no laws in Illinois about being naked, period.

However, if someone complains about it, you can be charged with a lewd act and public indecency.

According to Illinois law, public indecency is always considered a sex crime, and there are two forms of public indecency that are against the law. One is having sex with another person in public. The other is “a lewd exposure of the body done with the intent to arouse or to satisfy the sexual desire of the person.”

However, yes, you can be charged with indecent exposure in your own car or on your own property if the intent of the act is to arouse sexual desire with the intention of being seen by others.

Conversely, you do not have to be naked in order to be charged with public indecency if the intent is to arouse someone’s sexual desire.

You can also be charged with public indecency for sex inside a car, with an emphasis on whether or not unwilling people can witness the act.

Being convicted of public indecency could result in a sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Persons younger than 16 are immune from prosecution for public indecency. Instead, a juvenile would likely get a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for the same behavior.